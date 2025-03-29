New Cars Hit the Market with 500 KM Range on a Single Charge!

The Indian automobile market is witnessing a massive transformation. With the increasing fuel prices of petrol and diesel, more and more people are shifting towards electric vehicles (EVs). To meet this rising demand, several major carmakers are launching new electric car models offering impressive mileage. Here are two exciting upcoming EVs that are set to make a mark soon.

Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Electric Car – 500 KM Range Confirmed

Maruti Suzuki, one of the most trusted and popular car brands in India, is all set to introduce its latest electric car, the Maruti Suzuki E Vitara. Over the years, Maruti has won the hearts of millions of Indians, and now, they are stepping into the EV segment with a strong offering.

Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari on Deciding to Marry Siddharth: “Didn’t Even Take a Second”

The E Vitara will come equipped with dual batteries, giving it the power to cover up to 500 kilometers on a single full charge, as confirmed by the company. This highly awaited EV is expected to launch by the end of this year. Maruti Suzuki is also expected to reveal the official price and other specifications of the E Vitara soon. This model is expected to attract a lot of attention due to its impressive range and trusted brand value.

Tata Harrier EV – The Next-Gen Electric SUV with 75kWh Battery

Tata Motors, the leading automobile giant known for its strong and reliable vehicles, is also gearing up to launch its latest electric SUV – the Tata Harrier EV. Tata has built a solid reputation for delivering 5-star rated vehicles, and the Harrier EV is expected to continue this trend.

The Tata Harrier EV will be powered by a 75 kWh Lithium-Ion battery and promises a range of up to 500 kilometers on a full charge. This new model will combine power, performance, and sustainability, making it a desirable choice for EV enthusiasts. With its bold design and advanced features, the Tata Harrier EV is expected to be a strong competitor in the Indian electric SUV segment.

EV Market Growing Rapidly in India

The Indian EV market is growing faster than ever before. With brands like Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors bringing long-range EVs to the market, customers will soon have more choices that offer both mileage and reliability. These upcoming models are likely to boost the adoption of electric vehicles across the country, making EVs the future of Indian roads.

.