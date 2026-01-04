New Controversy Over Hijab at DMart: Muslim Woman Humiliated, Threatened with Rape and Boycott
A hijab-related controversy erupts at DMart after a Muslim woman alleges humiliation, rape threats and boycott pressure, sparking protests and police action in Mumbai.
Mumbai (Virar): A disturbing incident at a DMart store in Virar, Mumbai, has sparked widespread concern after a Muslim woman alleged humiliation, religious abuse, and rape threats while standing in a billing queue. What began as a routine disagreement reportedly escalated into a serious human rights and social justice issue, raising questions about safety, discrimination, and accountability in public spaces.
Table of Contents
What Happened at DMart Virar?
According to the woman, the incident started when a Hindu couple allegedly jumped the billing queue. When she objected, the couple reportedly reacted aggressively. The situation worsened after noticing that the woman was wearing a hijab, following which she was allegedly abused with religious slurs and offensive language.
The woman claimed she was told to stay away because she was Muslim, and that the verbal attack quickly turned communal in nature.
Allegations of Threats and Harassment
When the woman’s husband objected to the behaviour, the argument intensified. The family alleged that:
- The woman was harassed and insulted on religious grounds
- A man from the couple allegedly issued rape threats in public
- The confrontation caused fear, humiliation, and distress
The family said the abuse went far beyond a simple argument and directly targeted the woman’s identity and dignity.
Police Response Raises Questions
The affected family immediately called the police helpline, but alleged that the response was inadequate.
According to the woman:
- Police were reluctant to register a complaint initially
- She was pressured to speak in Marathi
- Male constables questioned her without a female constable present
- Instead of questioning the accused couple, police allegedly allowed them to leave
- The woman and her family felt intimidated rather than protected
Business Impact on the Family
In a troubling development, the woman’s family alleged that her brother’s shop was later shut, and the family was pressured to apologise, despite insisting they had done nothing wrong.
They also claimed that DMart staff refused to provide CCTV footage, which could have helped establish the facts of the case.
Complaint Filed After Social Media Appeal
After the woman shared her experience on social media seeking help, a Muslim social group stepped in. Following their intervention:
- A formal police complaint was finally registered
- Legal proceedings were initiated
- Temporary protection was provided to the woman
The family expressed relief that their complaint was eventually heard.
Alleged Threat of Muslim Boycott
The controversy deepened when it was alleged that DMart management threatened to stop Muslim customers from entering the store after the incident. Locals described this as an attempted “Muslim boycott”, which further inflamed tensions.
Protest Outside DMart Virar
In response, Muslim and Hindu residents jointly staged a protest outside the DMart store, demanding:
- An impartial investigation
- Strict action against those responsible
- Assurance that no customer will face discrimination based on religion
Protesters stressed that India belongs to all its citizens, and targeting someone for their faith or attire violates constitutional values.
A Larger Question of Safety
The Virar DMart incident has once again raised a pressing question:
Do Muslim citizens feel safe and respected in everyday public spaces?
Activists and community members said that justice is not only about police action, but also about changing social attitudes and ensuring dignity for every individual.
