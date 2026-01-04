New Controversy Over Hijab at DMart: Muslim Woman Humiliated, Threatened with Rape and Boycott

Mumbai (Virar): A disturbing incident at a DMart store in Virar, Mumbai, has sparked widespread concern after a Muslim woman alleged humiliation, religious abuse, and rape threats while standing in a billing queue. What began as a routine disagreement reportedly escalated into a serious human rights and social justice issue, raising questions about safety, discrimination, and accountability in public spaces.

What Happened at DMart Virar?

According to the woman, the incident started when a Hindu couple allegedly jumped the billing queue. When she objected, the couple reportedly reacted aggressively. The situation worsened after noticing that the woman was wearing a hijab, following which she was allegedly abused with religious slurs and offensive language.

The woman claimed she was told to stay away because she was Muslim, and that the verbal attack quickly turned communal in nature.

Location: Virar, Mumbai



A Muslim woman was targeted at a D-Mart store based on her religious identity. The woman made serious allegations, claiming that the husband of the woman she had an argument with threatened her, saying, "I will call men and have you raped." pic.twitter.com/ghZt0GCxNa — The Muslim (@TheMuslim786) January 4, 2026

Allegations of Threats and Harassment

When the woman’s husband objected to the behaviour, the argument intensified. The family alleged that:

The woman was harassed and insulted on religious grounds

A man from the couple allegedly issued rape threats in public

The confrontation caused fear, humiliation, and distress

The family said the abuse went far beyond a simple argument and directly targeted the woman’s identity and dignity.

A Muslim woman was targeted at D Mart because of her hijab and threatened with rape. The woman has filed a complaint at the police station. pic.twitter.com/udaM4X4Ngl — The Muslim (@TheMuslim786) January 4, 2026

Police Response Raises Questions

The affected family immediately called the police helpline, but alleged that the response was inadequate.

According to the woman:

Police were reluctant to register a complaint initially

She was pressured to speak in Marathi

Male constables questioned her without a female constable present

Instead of questioning the accused couple, police allegedly allowed them to leave

The woman and her family felt intimidated rather than protected

Business Impact on the Family

In a troubling development, the woman’s family alleged that her brother’s shop was later shut, and the family was pressured to apologise, despite insisting they had done nothing wrong.

They also claimed that DMart staff refused to provide CCTV footage, which could have helped establish the facts of the case.

Complaint Filed After Social Media Appeal

After the woman shared her experience on social media seeking help, a Muslim social group stepped in. Following their intervention:

A formal police complaint was finally registered

Legal proceedings were initiated

Temporary protection was provided to the woman

The family expressed relief that their complaint was eventually heard.

Alleged Threat of Muslim Boycott

The controversy deepened when it was alleged that DMart management threatened to stop Muslim customers from entering the store after the incident. Locals described this as an attempted “Muslim boycott”, which further inflamed tensions.

Protest Outside DMart Virar

In response, Muslim and Hindu residents jointly staged a protest outside the DMart store, demanding:

An impartial investigation

Strict action against those responsible

Assurance that no customer will face discrimination based on religion

Protesters stressed that India belongs to all its citizens, and targeting someone for their faith or attire violates constitutional values.

A Larger Question of Safety

The Virar DMart incident has once again raised a pressing question:

Do Muslim citizens feel safe and respected in everyday public spaces?

Activists and community members said that justice is not only about police action, but also about changing social attitudes and ensuring dignity for every individual.

Follow MunsifNews24x7 for more Information.