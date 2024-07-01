New criminal laws come into force in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The three new criminal laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 – came into force in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Triumala Rao said the new laws came into effect on July 1. “… from today they are being implemented across the state,” Rao told PTI.

In view of the implementation of the new laws, Anakapalli district police conducted an awareness session for all the police officials on Sunday.

A similar exercise was also undertaken by Tirupati district police on Sunday. However, the state government is yet to complete the Telugu translation of the three new criminal laws.

Earlier, law secretary V Sunita had said only half of the translation work of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 has been completed.

The three new laws have replaced the old Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act.