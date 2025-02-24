Three-Day Session of New Delhi Assembly Begins Today

New Delhi: The much-anticipated first session of the eighth Legislative Assembly of Delhi commences today, marking a new political phase in the capital.

Newly elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will take their oaths and set the stage for the upcoming governance discussions. The three-day session will focus on crucial legislative appointments, governance plans, and policy implementations.

Key Events of the Delhi Assembly Session

Day 1: Swearing-in and Speaker Election

The session starts with the swearing-in of newly elected MLAs at 11:00 AM. Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena has appointed BJP’s senior leader, Arvinder Singh Lovely, as the Pro-tem Speaker—a temporary presiding officer responsible for conducting initial proceedings until the election of a full-time Speaker.

The election for the Speaker of the Assembly is scheduled for 2:00 PM. The BJP has nominated Vijender Gupta for the Speaker’s post, while Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will move the motion for his selection, with Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa seconding it.

Day 2: L-G’s Address and CAG Reports Presentation

On February 25, L-G Saxena will address the Assembly, outlining the government’s vision and agenda. Following his address, 14 reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India will be presented, shedding light on Delhi’s financial performance, audit findings, and governance insights.

Day 3: Motion of Thanks & Deputy Speaker Election

The concluding day of the session, February 26, will initiate a discussion on the motion of thanks to the L-G’s address, starting at 11:00 AM. This will be followed by the election of the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly. The discussion on the motion of thanks will continue on February 27, allowing MLAs to express their views on the address and proposed governance strategies.

The BJP has nominated Mohan Singh Bisht for the post of Deputy Speaker, reinforcing its leadership within the Assembly.

Major Policy Announcements

In its first Cabinet meeting, the government has already taken significant policy decisions, including:

Implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi, with an additional Rs 5 lakh top-up for enhanced healthcare benefits.

in Delhi, with an additional for enhanced healthcare benefits. Presentation of 14 CAG reports to promote transparency and accountability in governance.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized her administration’s commitment to delivering on promises made to the people of Delhi. “We will ensure the effective execution of our policies and uphold the highest standards of governance,” she stated.

AAP’s Role in the Opposition

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which secured 22 seats in the recent elections, has named senior leader Atishi as the Leader of Opposition. AAP’s focus will be on scrutinizing government policies, advocating for people-centric initiatives, and holding the ruling party accountable.

What to Expect from the Delhi Assembly’s First Session?

This session is expected to set the tone for the new government’s tenure. Key areas of discussion will include:

Healthcare initiatives under Ayushman Bharat.

Financial audits and governance reforms based on CAG reports.

Infrastructure and urban development strategies.

Welfare policies and social development programs.

As the new leadership takes charge, Delhiites will closely watch how their elected representatives navigate governance challenges and fulfill their electoral commitments.

Stay tuned for live updates and detailed coverage of Delhi Assembly proceedings