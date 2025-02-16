New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Demands Judicially Monitored SIT Investigation

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident that unfolded late Saturday night at New Delhi Railway Station, a stampede claimed the lives of 18 people and left more than a dozen injured.

The catastrophe, which took place on platforms 14 and 15 due to a massive surge of passengers heading towards Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh, has raised serious concerns regarding railway management and passenger safety.

AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed deep condolences for the victims and their families. He called for a transparent and independent investigation to determine the cause of the stampede and address the systemic failures of the Indian Railways.

Owaisi’s Demand for an Independent Probe

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the ruling BJP government, accusing it of attempting to cover up the tragedy. He emphasized the need for accountability and outlined key steps that should be taken:

Judicially-Monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT): Owaisi demanded an independent SIT investigation, overseen by the judiciary, to ensure unbiased findings regarding the events leading to the stampede. Assessment of Systemic Failures in Indian Railways: The MP stressed the importance of a broader inquiry into railway infrastructure and management failures that might have contributed to the disaster.

Owaisi further stated that the Indian Railways serves as the backbone of the country’s transportation system, yet it continues to suffer due to alleged mismanagement by the Modi-led BJP government.

Eyewitness Accounts and Rising Concerns

Passengers present at the station during the tragic event recounted harrowing experiences. Witnesses reported an overwhelming crowd at platforms 14 and 15, with inadequate security and crowd control measures. The influx of passengers traveling to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh led to severe congestion, eventually resulting in chaos and panic.

Despite prior warnings and expectations of high passenger volume, authorities reportedly failed to implement effective crowd control mechanisms. The lack of adequate police personnel and railway staff further exacerbated the situation.

Government’s Response and Measures Taken

Following the incident, railway officials and government authorities assured a thorough inquiry into the tragedy. The Ministry of Railways has reportedly set up an internal investigation team to examine the causes behind the stampede and propose preventive measures for future crowd management.

However, opposition leaders, including Owaisi, remain skeptical of the government’s handling of the situation, demanding a transparent and independent inquiry. Critics argue that past railway accidents have often been brushed under the carpet, with no significant changes made to improve safety standards.

Call for Railway Reforms and Passenger Safety Measures

The New Delhi Railway Station stampede has reignited discussions on much-needed railway reforms. Experts highlight the following key areas requiring urgent attention: