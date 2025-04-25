New Land Registry Rules 2025: Property Registration Now Under ₹100 in Select States

In a landmark move to promote legal property ownership and improve affordability, the Indian government has introduced new land registry rules effective 1 May 2025. The revised guidelines allow property registration for as low as ₹50 in certain rural areas, benefiting millions of low-income citizens and landowners.

What Are the New Land Registration Rules?

The Ministry of Rural Development, in collaboration with various state revenue departments, has launched a pilot project to digitize and simplify land registration. Here are the key features of the new rules:

Registration fee reduced to ₹50–₹100 in eligible rural and tribal areas

to ₹50–₹100 in eligible rural and tribal areas Self-registration online through official state property portals

through official state property portals Simplified verification process —no need for lawyers or middlemen

—no need for lawyers or middlemen Eligibility-based implementation , primarily for rural and low-income citizens

, primarily for rural and low-income citizens Faster turnaround time for registration (within 1–3 days)

Benefits of the New Land Registry System

The new policy offers a range of advantages for landowners and property buyers:

✅ Affordable : Nominal fees make land ownership accessible to all

: Nominal fees make land ownership accessible to all ✅ Transparent : Reduces corruption and promotes trust

: Reduces corruption and promotes trust ✅ Secure : Ensures clear legal ownership and reduces disputes

: Ensures clear legal ownership and reduces disputes ✅ Digital-first : Enables easy registration via mobile or computer

: Enables easy registration via mobile or computer ✅ Time-saving: Entire process completed in just a few clicks

List of States Implementing the New Land Registry Rules

The central government has authorized states to implement these changes based on local conditions. Here is the state-wise implementation detail:

State Start Date Fee Areas Covered Online Portal Processing Time Uttar Pradesh 1 May 2025 ₹50–₹100 Rural Only upbhulekh.gov.in 48 hours Madhya Pradesh 1 May 2025 ₹100 Rural & Tribal mpbhulekh.gov.in 72 hours Bihar 1 May 2025 ₹70 Panchayats biharbhumi.bihar.gov.in 2–3 days Odisha 1 May 2025 ₹50 Backward Districts bhulekh.ori.nic.in 24 hours Rajasthan 5 May 2025 ₹100 SC/ST Areas apnakhata.raj.nic.in Same day Chhattisgarh 1 May 2025 ₹60 Forest Settlements bhuiyan.cg.nic.in 1–2 days Jharkhand 1 May 2025 ₹90 Rural Areas jharbhoomi.nic.in 2 days West Bengal 10 May 2025 ₹100 Gram Panchayats banglarbhumi.gov.in 1–3 days

Who Is Eligible for Low-Cost Land Registration?

The benefits under the new land registration policy are limited to select groups. The following individuals are eligible:

Farmers with small/medium holdings in rural zones

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe individuals in notified areas

Women registering land under PMAY and similar schemes

Families below the poverty line (BPL)

First-time registration of ancestral land

How to Register Land Online: Step-by-Step Process

Eligible applicants can complete the land registration process online by following these steps:

Visit your state’s official land records portal. Create an account using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Enter property details (Khasra number, village name, area, etc.). Upload scanned documents, such as Aadhaar, land deed, and bank details. Pay the nominal fee via UPI, debit card, or net banking. Submit application and await SMS/email confirmation. Receive e-Certificate of registration within 1–3 days.

Documents Required for Registration

Make sure you have the following documents ready:

Aadhaar Card (mandatory)

Original land deed or Khasra-Khatauni document

Ration Card or BPL Certificate (if applicable)

PAN Card (required in some states)

Bank Passbook or Utility Bill (address proof)

Passport-size photograph

Positive Impact on Rural Development and Real Estate

The new registration rules are expected to have far-reaching impacts:

✔️ Promotes legal ownership and reduces property fraud

✔️ Boosts property registration rates in rural and tribal areas

✔️ Supports Digital India and Ease of Doing Business

✔️ Empowers marginalized communities with land rights

✔️ Reduces legal disputes over land inheritance

Key Points to Remember

Applicable only in rural or notified areas , not urban zones

, not urban zones Use only official government portals for registration

for registration False submissions may lead to rejection or penalties

Keep digital and hard copies of all submitted documents

Final Words

The government’s decision to lower land registration costs to under ₹100 is a game-changer for millions of rural Indians. It ensures ease, transparency, and legal safety, bringing more citizens into the formal land economy. If you’re eligible, now is the time to register your property easily and affordably through your state’s official portal.