New Passport Office at Hyderabad’s MGBS Metro Station to Open September 16 – Asaduddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD — Residents of Hyderabad’s Old City will no longer need to travel across town for passport services. A new Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) is set to begin operations at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) metro station on September 16, 2025.

Also Read: Telangana Announces Three-Day Holiday for Schools and Colleges from September 5 to 7

The announcement was made by Hyderabad Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi. He confirmed the facility will be inaugurated by a Union Minister.

This new center is significant for two main reasons. It is the first of its kind in India to be located inside a metro station. It also addresses a long-standing need for accessible government services in the southern part of the city.

A Solution for South Hyderabad

Until now, people living in the Old City and surrounding areas had to spend hours traveling to passport offices in Secunderabad, Tolichowki, or Ameerpet. The new location at the major MGBS transit hub is expected to save applicants considerable time and effort.

Convenient Location and Integrated Services

The new Passport Seva Kendra will be situated on the premises of the MGBS Metro Station. This station is a central interchange for the city’s Red and Green metro lines. It is also adjacent to the main interstate bus terminal, making it easily accessible from all over Hyderabad and beyond.

A key benefit is its co-location with an existing visa application center for Saudi Arabia. This integration creates a streamlined process for residents, many of whom require both passport and visa services for overseas employment, pilgrimage, or family visits.

I'm pleased to announce that a Passport Seva Kendra will begin operations in Hyderabad’s Old City on September 16, inaugurated by a Union Minister. Accessible to all from South Hyderabad, it fulfills a longstanding demand. The PSK, the first in a metro station, will operate at… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 1, 2025

Official Recognition of a Public Need

In his announcement, Owaisi acknowledged the Ministry of External Affairs for approving the facility. This move is seen as a direct response to the requests from local leaders and the community for improved civic amenities in the Old City.

The MGBS Metro Station is a modern facility with ample space and amenities. Its design as a major public transport node makes it an ideal, people-friendly location for a government service office.

The launch of this passport office on September 16 is expected to significantly ease the application process for thousands of citizens in the region.