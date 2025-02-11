New Poll Shows Declining Support for New Zealand Government

Wellington: A recent poll has revealed that support for New Zealand’s current coalition government has dropped to a record low of 22 percent, marking a two-point decline under Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s leadership. This downturn in popularity comes amid growing economic concerns and high unemployment rates.

Poll Results Indicate Strong Opposition Support

The 1News Verian Poll, conducted between February 3 and February 7 with 1,000 eligible voters, suggests that the opposition bloc, comprising the Labour and Green parties, would now have enough seats to form a government. The Labour Party, led by Chris Hipkins, former Prime Minister, saw an increase in support, rising by two points to 17 percent. This marked the third consecutive poll showing rising support for the Labour Party.

Support for National Party Falls

Support for Luxon’s National Party in the ruling coalition dropped by 3 percent, now standing at 34 percent, compared to the previous December poll. Among the other two coalition members, the ACT Party saw a one-point increase, reaching 9 percent, while New Zealand First dropped by 1 point to 5 percent. Notably, the opposition Labour Party’s support increased by 4 percent, rising to 33 percent.

Prime Minister Luxon’s Response

In response to the poll results, Prime Minister Luxon downplayed the significance of the findings, stating that the only poll that truly matters will be in 2026, during New Zealand’s general election. Luxon emphasized that the coalition government was focused on delivering the changes voters had chosen during the 2023 General Election.

Curia Poll Shows Narrow Support for Labour

A separate poll, the Curia Poll, conducted by the Taxpayers’ Union between February 2-4, also showed Labour narrowly surpassing the National Party in terms of support. This poll also revealed a decline in Luxon’s favorability, dropping by two points.

New Zealand’s Coalition Government

New Zealand’s current coalition government was formed following the October 2023 General Election, after weeks of negotiations between the National Party, ACT New Zealand, and New Zealand First. Prime Minister Luxon, who was sworn into office in November 2023, stated that the new government was committed to delivering the change voters had requested.