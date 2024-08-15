New poster of Thalapathy Vijay’s‘ GOAT’ out, trailer to be unveiled on Saturday

Chennai: The trailer of Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated film, ‘The Greatest Of All Time’ (‘Thalapathy is the GOAT’ in Hindi), will be unveiled on August 17.

The announcement was made on the occasion of Independence Day on Thursday with the makers releasing a new poster of the film.

This pan-India Tamil action movie directed by blockbuster filmmaker Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh from AGS Entertainment has already created a buzz, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

“The audience is in for a treat… The collaboration between Venkat Prabhu and Thalapathy Vijay is spectacular. The film pushes boundaries, both creatively and visually, and we are looking forward to the audience experiencing the trailer this Saturday. The trailer though is just a small glimpse of what’s in store,” said Archana Kalpathi, CEO, AGS Entertainment.

‘Thalapathy is the GOAT’ features Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role, promising fans a thrilling experience with a blend of high-octane action and a gripping narrative.

The ensembled cast of the film includes Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu.

With music composed by acclaimed composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film marks Thalapathy Vijay’s 68th appearance as a hero.

The film is slated for a worldwide release on September 5, 2024, in both standard and IMAX formats, promising a visual extravaganza.

Zee Studios will release the film across north India.