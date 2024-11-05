New ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ poster features face-off between Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil

Mumbai: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, has shared a new poster from the film.

The poster features Allu and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil in a face-off. The poster has shades of crimson. While Allu’s titular character is a sandalwood smuggler in the film, Fahadh’s character is a Haryanvi cop.

The poster marks a one-month countdown to the release of the film. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ went through a production delay as the makers moved its release date from August 15 to December 6.

The release date was once again changed to December 5 to leverage the box-office ahead of the release of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ which is based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

‘Chhava’, which is directed by Laxman Utekar, incidentally also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who portrays the character of Srivalli in the ‘Pushpa’ franchise.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is undoubtedly the most awaited film of the year and is sure to break records upon its release. With the excitement reaching new heights after the release of its thrilling teaser and songs, it’s hard for the audience to wait any longer for this mega entertainer.

Come December 5, the world will witness Pushpa and his unparalleled aura on the big screen. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is directed by Sukumar. The music of the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad who earlier won the National Award for his chartbuster soundtrack in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which was released in the thick of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, emerged as a box-office winner at a time when the majority of theatres across the nation were shut down.