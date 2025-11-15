New Toll Policy in Effect: Digital Payments Get Big Boost on National Highways

The Centre has announced huge relief for those traveling in vehicles on the national highways by easing double toll charges imposed on those taking the trips without FASTag. According to new rules effective from today, non-users of FASTag, who will pay toll fees via UPI, are charged only an additional 25% and not double as in the earlier version of the rates.

Earlier, vehicles that did not have FASTag had to pay up to ₹200 for a ₹100 toll, whether the payment was made in cash or digitally. However, in its revised policy, the government has clearly mentioned that digital payments, which means UPI transactions, will attract only a 25% additional fee.

What this means is that for a toll of ₹100, motorists who pay using UPI will have to pay just ₹125 now. The previous rule remains for the cash transaction, and one paying in cash will be charged double the normal amount of the toll.

The government said this decision was taken with the aim of encouraging digital payments throughout the country, besides repositioning highway toll collection towards a faster, efficient as well as largely cashless system.