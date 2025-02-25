New Video of Ajith Kumar’s Determination After Crash Wins Hearts Online

Chennai: A recent video clip of actor Ajith Kumar attempting to restart his car and race after a crash in Valencia, Spain, is winning admiration across social media. The clip showcases his unwavering determination, even after experiencing a serious crash during the race.

Ajith’s Car Crashes During Race in Valencia

Ajith’s car toppled during Round 6 of the race in Valencia, Spain, leaving many fans concerned about his safety. A video clip of the crash was released on Sunday, showing the actor’s car rolling over multiple times. Fans were immediately worried about his well-being.

Actor’s Courage to Restart the Car

On Monday, another video emerged showing Ajith’s incredible resilience. Despite the crash, Ajith was seen trying to restart his car in an attempt to rejoin the race. His efforts, however, were in vain as the car failed to start, but his determination touched many. In the video, Ajith calmly reports the crash, stating, “Car toppled with a couple of rolls. I am okay. Switching off the main.”

Racing Team’s Heartfelt Tribute to Ajith

Ajith’s racing team quickly shared the video and praised his resolve with a message: “Salute to our Chief. #NeverGiveUp.” The video went viral, as fans and netizens expressed their admiration for the actor’s courage.

Details of the Race and Crashes

Following the crash, Ajith Kumar’s racing team released a statement explaining the incident. They clarified that Ajith had a strong performance in Round 5, finishing in 14th place. However, in Round 6, the actor faced two crashes due to other drivers. Despite the crashes, Ajith showed incredible perseverance, getting back into the pit after the first crash. After the second crash, the car was severely damaged, but the actor emerged unscathed. The team assured fans that Ajith was fine and thanked them for their support.

Ajith’s actions during the race have won him the admiration of his fans and have sparked conversations about his never-give-up attitude.