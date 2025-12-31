Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police Issue New Year Celebration Rules: Know Event Timings and When Drunk and Drive Checks Begin

Hyderabad Police allow New Year events till 1 AM and begin drunk and drive checks from 7 PM at 120 locations. Strict action warned against rule violations.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf31 December 2025 - 18:31
Hyderabad Police Issue New Year Celebration Rules
Hyderabad New Year security, drunk and drive checks, events allowed till 1 AM, Hyderabad police orders — With New Year celebrations set to begin, the Hyderabad Police have announced strict safety and traffic regulations to ensure peaceful festivities across the city.

Strict New Year Rules Issued by Hyderabad Police

The orders were issued by VC Sajjanar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, during a high-level video conference at TGIICCC, Banjara Hills, with senior field officers on December 31, 2025.

The Commissioner made it clear that no violations will be tolerated during New Year celebrations in Hyderabad.

Also Read: ₹713 Crore Released for Government Employees: Telangana Clears Pending Bills for December

Events Allowed Only Till 1 AM

  • New Year events and parties are permitted only till 1:00 AM
  • Use of sound systems beyond permitted limits will invite strict action
  • Organisers violating timing rules will face legal consequences

Drunk and Drive Checks Begin From 7 PM

To curb road accidents:

  • Drunk and Drive checks start from 7 PM
  • 120 locations across Hyderabad covered
  • Special police teams deployed citywide
  • The drive will continue till the first week of January

Penalties for Drunk Driving

Offenders will face:

  • Heavy fines
  • Jail term
  • Driving licence cancellation
  • Vehicle seizure

Ban on Illegal Liquor Sales

The Police Commissioner announced:

  • No backdoor liquor sales after shop closing time
  • Wine shops and bars found selling liquor illegally will face strict action

Traffic Discipline and Cab Guidelines

Citizens were advised to:

  • Avoid rash driving and triple riding
  • Celebrate New Year safely with family

For those consuming alcohol:

  • Use cabs or designated drivers
  • Cab or auto drivers refusing rides or demanding extra charges will be booked under Motor Vehicles Act Section 178(3)(b)

📞 Public Helpline:
Passengers facing issues can send complaints on WhatsApp: 94906 16555

Police Call for Meaningful New Year Celebrations

The Commissioner also urged police officers to:

  • Visit orphanages, old-age homes, and hospitals
  • Celebrate New Year with people in need
  • Promote social responsibility and compassion

Senior Officers Present

The meeting was attended by:

  • Joint CP (Traffic) Joel Davis
  • DCPs Shweta, Apoorva Rao, Rakshitha Krishnamurthy, Roopesh, Venkata Lakshmi, and others

Hyderabad Police New Year Message

Hyderabad Police appealed to citizens to follow rules, cooperate with authorities, and welcome the New Year responsibly, ensuring safety for all.

