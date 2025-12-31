Hyderabad Police Issue New Year Celebration Rules: Know Event Timings and When Drunk and Drive Checks Begin
Hyderabad Police allow New Year events till 1 AM and begin drunk and drive checks from 7 PM at 120 locations. Strict action warned against rule violations.
Hyderabad New Year security, drunk and drive checks, events allowed till 1 AM, Hyderabad police orders — With New Year celebrations set to begin, the Hyderabad Police have announced strict safety and traffic regulations to ensure peaceful festivities across the city.
Strict New Year Rules Issued by Hyderabad Police
The orders were issued by VC Sajjanar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, during a high-level video conference at TGIICCC, Banjara Hills, with senior field officers on December 31, 2025.
The Commissioner made it clear that no violations will be tolerated during New Year celebrations in Hyderabad.
Events Allowed Only Till 1 AM
- New Year events and parties are permitted only till 1:00 AM
- Use of sound systems beyond permitted limits will invite strict action
- Organisers violating timing rules will face legal consequences
Drunk and Drive Checks Begin From 7 PM
To curb road accidents:
- Drunk and Drive checks start from 7 PM
- 120 locations across Hyderabad covered
- Special police teams deployed citywide
- The drive will continue till the first week of January
Penalties for Drunk Driving
Offenders will face:
- Heavy fines
- Jail term
- Driving licence cancellation
- Vehicle seizure
Ban on Illegal Liquor Sales
The Police Commissioner announced:
- No backdoor liquor sales after shop closing time
- Wine shops and bars found selling liquor illegally will face strict action
Traffic Discipline and Cab Guidelines
Citizens were advised to:
- Avoid rash driving and triple riding
- Celebrate New Year safely with family
For those consuming alcohol:
- Use cabs or designated drivers
- Cab or auto drivers refusing rides or demanding extra charges will be booked under Motor Vehicles Act Section 178(3)(b)
📞 Public Helpline:
Passengers facing issues can send complaints on WhatsApp: 94906 16555
Police Call for Meaningful New Year Celebrations
The Commissioner also urged police officers to:
- Visit orphanages, old-age homes, and hospitals
- Celebrate New Year with people in need
- Promote social responsibility and compassion
Senior Officers Present
The meeting was attended by:
- Joint CP (Traffic) Joel Davis
- DCPs Shweta, Apoorva Rao, Rakshitha Krishnamurthy, Roopesh, Venkata Lakshmi, and others
Hyderabad Police New Year Message
Hyderabad Police appealed to citizens to follow rules, cooperate with authorities, and welcome the New Year responsibly, ensuring safety for all.
