New York to host India’s sole T20 WC warm-up match against Bangladesh on June 1: Report

New Delhi: Before playing their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2024 against Ireland on June 5, India is likely to take on Bangladesh in their only warm-up fixture in New York on June 1, says a report

Men in Blue are slated to play three out of four group stage clashes in New York including the mega thriller against Pakistan on June 9.

As per an ESPNcricinfo report, the first modular stadium – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium – will host the international teams for the first time when two neighbouring countries take on each other in the preparatory clash next month.

In the main event, the venue will play host to eight matches in total including three featuring India. The stadium has a seating capacity of 34,000 and was officially launched by Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt on Wednesday.

New york cricket stadium latest aerial view, getting ready for the India and Pakistan…!!!#T20WorldCup24

📽️: @BhayasCricket pic.twitter.com/FDpkNkYpnQ — Baljeet Singh (@ImTheBaljeet) May 4, 2024

South Africa taking on Sri Lanka will be the first T20 World Cup match at the venue.

The venue also features a world-class playing surface, the outfield surrounds four drop-in pitches cultivated with native Tahoma 31 Bermuda grass, nurtured in Florida by Adelaide Oval Turf Solutions and US-based sports turf experts LandTek Group. The pitches recently made the 1000-mile journey to New York, were installed by crane into the venue, and are being prepared ahead of the event.

Two other venues will also host matches in the United States, with the opening fixture of the T20 World Cup to be played between the USA and Canada on June 1 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. Broward County International Stadium will host its first encounter between Sri Lanka and Nepal on June 11.

The USA are co-hosts for the event with West Indies, with 39 matches to also be played across six Caribbean venues.

The final of the tournament will be held in Barbados on June 29.