New Zealand bowls out India for 227 in first women’s ODI

Tejal and Deepti contributed 42 and 41 runs respectively, but they failed to convert their good starts into big totals as India were bowled out in 44.3 overs.

Mohammed Yousuf24 October 2024 - 17:09
Ahmedabad: Despite Tejal Hasabnis and Deepti Sharma’s decent contribution with the bat in the middle overs, India struggled for batting consistency to be bowled out for 227 by New Zealand in the first women’s ODI of the three-match series here on Thursday.

A fifth-wicket partnership of 61 between Tejal and Jemimah Rodrigues (35) was the highest for India.

Amelia Kerr (4/42) was the pick of the New Zealand bowling, while Jess Kerr claimed 3/49 and Eden Carson returned with 2/42.

Brief Scores:

India 227 in 44.3 overs (Deepti Sharma 41, Tejal Hasabnis 42, Jemimah Rodrigues 35; Amelia Kerr 4/42) vs New Zealand.

