New Zealand opener Allen ruled out of Zimbabwe tri-series with foot injury

New Delhi: New Zealand opener Finn Allen has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe, set to begin on July 14, after sustaining a foot injury while playing for San Francisco Unicorns in the Major League Cricket (MLC).

Recovery Awaiting Specialist Consultation

According to a statement from New Zealand Cricket (NZC), Allen’s recovery plan will be determined after he returns to New Zealand for further specialist consultations. A replacement player is expected to be named soon.

Allen’s Impact in MLC

The 26-year-old was in top form during the MLC, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer for the Unicorns with 333 runs in nine matches. His campaign included a record-breaking 151-run knock against Washington Freedom in the tournament opener at Oakland.

Also Read: Disaster in Gujarat: Multiple Vehicles Fall into River After Bridge Collapse

New Zealand to Face South Africa in First Match

The New Zealand squad will land in Harare on Thursday ahead of their opening game against South Africa on July 16. The series will begin with a match between Zimbabwe and South Africa on July 14 at the Harare Sports Club, which will host all games. The top two teams in the series will face off in the final on July 26.

Santner to Lead Young-Looking Kiwi Squad

Mitchell Santner, a left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder, will lead the 15-member New Zealand squad. The squad includes uncapped hard-hitting batter Bevon Jacobs, who is in line for his international debut.

Rob Walter to Begin Tenure as Head Coach

This tri-series will mark the first assignment for head coach Rob Walter, formerly in charge of South Africa’s white-ball setup. He will be supported by batting coach Luke Ronchi, bowling coach Jake Oram, and James Foster, who re-joins as the fourth coach.

New Zealand Squad:

Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.