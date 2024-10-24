New Zealand reaches 201 for 5 at tea on day 1

Pune: Spinners R Ashwin and Washington Sundar shared five wickets between them as New Zealand reached 201 for 5 at tea on the opening day of the second Test against India here on Thursday.

Washington picked up the wicket of Tom Blundell when tea was taken.

Brief scores:

New Zealand: 201 for 5 in 62 overs (Devon Conway 76, Rachin Ravindra 65; R Ashwin 3/48, Washington Sundar 2/34).