New Zealand reaches 201 for 5 at tea on day 1

Spinners R Ashwin and Washington Sundar shared five wickets between them as New Zealand reached 201 for 5 at tea on the opening day of the second Test against India here on Thursday.

Fouzia Farhana24 October 2024 - 15:20
Washington picked up the wicket of Tom Blundell when tea was taken.

Brief scores:

New Zealand: 201 for 5 in 62 overs (Devon Conway 76, Rachin Ravindra 65; R Ashwin 3/48, Washington Sundar 2/34).

PTI
