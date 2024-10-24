Sports

New Zealand reaches 92/2 at lunch on day one

Mohammed Yousuf24 October 2024 - 11:49
Pune: New Zealand reached 92/2 at lunch on day one of the second Test against India here on Thursday.

Devon Conway (47 batting) and Rachin Ravindra (5 batting) were in the middle at the break when lunch was taken.

R Ashwin took the two wickets that fell in the opening session.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 92/2 in 31 overs (Devon Conway 47 batting; R Ashwin 2/33).

