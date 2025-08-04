Hyderabad Horror: Newborn Baby’s Body Found Near Mir Alam Tank — Has Humanity Died, or Are We No Longer Human?

A heartbreaking incident took place in the Ranga Reddy district. The body of a newborn baby was found near Mir Alam Tank, located under the jurisdiction of the Attapur Police Station, shocking the local residents.

According to locals, on Monday morning, while passing by the banks of Mir Alam Tank as usual, they suddenly spotted the body of an infant. They immediately informed the Attapur police, who reached the scene promptly and took the body into custody.

According to the police, the matter appears to be suspicious. Based on the initial investigation, efforts are being made to determine whether someone threw the baby into the water alive or killed the child and dumped the body in the tank to conceal the crime.

The body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination, and further investigations are underway. The police have registered a case and are also reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

This distressing incident raises several serious questions. Was this innocent child a victim of personal revenge? Has humanity fallen so low that a baby—who hadn’t even fully opened his eyes, who had just begun to breathe in this ruthless world—had their life so brutally taken away?

If this wasn’t an act of revenge, is it the tragic result of a growing trend among the younger generation, who in the name of ‘freedom’ or ‘live-in relationships,’ cross all moral boundaries? And when things spiral out of control, do they discard innocent lives in garbage bins, leave them at the mercy of stray animals, or abandon them in water bodies—all to avoid public shame and hide their mistakes?

The pressing question remains: who is truly responsible for this crime? Are we, as a society, not collectively accountable? Have we misunderstood the meaning of freedom to the extent that any cruelty seems justifiable for the sake of preserving our image?

These are not just rhetorical questions; they are calls for deep introspection. As responsible citizens, we must not only reflect seriously on these issues but also take concrete and urgent steps to prevent such inhuman acts from ever happening again—so that no more innocent souls fall victim to a world that has forgotten its compassion.

A strong appeal is made to the government to ensure complete justice for this innocent soul. The culprits responsible for taking this baby’s life must be identified and given the strictest possible punishment. Those who committed this cruel and inhumane act should face consequences so severe that it sets an example for generations to come — so that no one ever dares to commit such a horrifying crime again.