Newly Elected MLCs Take Oath in Telangana Legislative Council

Hyderabad: In a significant political development, newly elected MLCs (Members of Legislative Council) from the recent Teachers’ and Graduate constituencies in Telangana took oath today at the Telangana Legislative Council.

BJP’s Komuraiah and Anji Reddy Sworn In

Representing the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), Malka Komuraiah and Anji Reddy were sworn in as MLCs. The oath was administered by Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy. Prominent BJP leaders including Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Dr. K. Laxman, and M. Raghunandan Rao were present at the ceremony, marking a notable moment for the party in the state’s legislative process.

Congress MLCs Elected Unopposed Under MLA Quota

From the Congress party, four leaders—Vijayashanthi, Addanki Dayakar, Shankar Naik, and Nellikanti Satyanarayana—were elected unopposed under the MLA quota and took oath in the presence of Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy. Senior Congress ministers including D. Sridhar Babu and Uttam Kumar Reddy attended the swearing-in event, adding weight to the occasion.

PRTU’s Sripal Reddy Takes Oath as Teachers’ Constituency MLC

Sripal Reddy, the candidate from P.R.T.U. (Progressive Recognized Teachers Union), who was elected as the MLC from the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Teachers’ Constituency, also took oath during the same ceremony. His victory marks continued support for teacher representation in the council.