11-yr-old Ghouse drowns in swimming pool in old city of Hyderabad at Shab-e-Qadr



Hyderabad: A young boy drowned in a swimming pool in the old city of Hyderabad.

According to police sources, Mohammad Ghouse, whose age is said to be 11 years old, lived in Hafiz Baba Nagar area, last night he left home along with his friends on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr and did not return.

Later his body was found in a swimming pool at Balapur Royal Colony. It is suspected that he accidentally drowned in the swimming pool.

