News

11-yr-old Ghouse drowns in swimming pool in old city of Hyderabad at Shab-e-Qadr

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 20 April 2023 - 00:48
0 206 Less than a minute
Five youths drown during TN temple fest
Five youths drown during TN temple fest (Representational Image)


Hyderabad: A young boy drowned in a swimming pool in the old city of Hyderabad. 

According to police sources, Mohammad Ghouse, whose age is said to be 11 years old, lived in Hafiz Baba Nagar area, last night he left home along with his friends on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr and did not return.

Later his body was found in a swimming pool at Balapur Royal Colony. It is suspected that he accidentally drowned in the swimming pool.

Related Articles
Tags
Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 20 April 2023 - 00:48
0 206 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button