Azmet Jah anointed as the 9th Nizam of Asaf Jahi Dynasty

As per the wish and decree of the 8th Nizam, Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, his eldest son Mir Mohammad Azmat Ali Khan (Azmet Jah) has been named as Mukarram Jah’s successor.

He has been declared as the IX head of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty. The crowning ceremony was held at the Coronation Hall in the Chowmahalla Palace on Saturday.

Office of Azmet Jah Bahadur issued a declaration which stated, “In terms of the desire and the decree made by Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur H.E.H the VIII Nizam of Hyderabad during his lifetime anointing his eldest son Mir Mohammed Azmat Ali Khan Azmet Jah as his successor in title and to accede his father as the IXth head of Asaf Jahi Dynasty for all symbolic, ceremonial, titular and ancillary purposes.”

The declaration further stated, “Following the customs and tradition of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty in existence for 299 years, a simple ceremony with prayers was held in the presence of The VIII Nizam of Hyderabad’s immediate family members, trustees, close friends, well-wishers and staff members to recognise and formalise the anointment.”