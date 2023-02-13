Bride arrives to write the exam in bridal attire; Watch the video

Sri Lakshmi from Kerala is studying Physiotherapy. During her studies her marriage was fixed.

Coincidentally, the exam fell on the day of her wedding.



Motivated by the groom’s family, after her wedding, she went straight to college to write the exam. She went to college wearing a silk saree and jewellery. After reaching the college, Srilakshmi wore a lab coat like everyone else did and wrote her exam.

Pictures and videos of Srilakshmi in her bridal attire at the college went viral on social media. She’s getting mixed response from the netizens.

