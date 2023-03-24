BRS is Bharat Rythu Samithi: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana’s cabinet minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday described BRS as ‘Bharat Rythu Samithi’.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president said that Telangana is the only state in the country which is giving Rs 10,000 as investment support to farmers for every acre and also paying compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre for crop loss.

KTR was reacting to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement that the government will give Rs 10,000 as compensation for every acre for farmers whose crops were damaged due to recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms.

The chief minister had made the announcement during a visit to the affected districts on Thursday.

KTR took to Twitter to share a photograph which shows Chief Minister KCR consoling a farmer by keeping his hands on his shoulders.

The BRS working president wrote that farmers have full faith in KCR. He also cautioned people that if by mistake they trust ‘others’, Telangana will go back by 100 years.

Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled later this year. Both BJP and Congress are promising to provide a better alternative to the BRS.

In another Tweet, KTR slammed Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor for saying Mahatma Gandhi had no degree. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Next they start a campaign for Nobel Peace prize for Godse WhatsApp University graduates after all,” wrote KTR.