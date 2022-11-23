Business

Adani Ports & SEZ receives top ranking in Moody’s Global ESG rating

The rating agency evaluated the company on a range of indicators, policies, processes and systems covering Environment, Human Rights, Corporate Governance

Posted by: Sana Sultana Last Updated: 23 November 2022 - 14:27
Chennai: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has been ranked first globally across all the Emerging Markets in the Transport & Logistics sector by Moody’s ESG Solutions in its latest assessment for 2022.
The rating agency evaluated the company on a range of indicators, policies, processes and systems covering Environment, Human Rights, Corporate Governance, Human Resources and Community Involvement.
APSEZ has been ranked 1st among 59 Indian companies and 9th among 844 companies in the Emerging Markets globally across all sectors/industries which reflects its standing among all the other global ESG leaders.
Overall, the company scored in the 97th percentile among 4,885 companies assessed by Moody’s, across all industries and sectors worldwide, a press release from APSEZ said today.

