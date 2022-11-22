AirAsia India flyers can now avail high-resolution digital content

New Delhi: AirAsia India flyers can now enjoy high resolution digital content including movies, web series and news articles after the arline on Tuesday announced a partnership with Hyperlocal Cloud platform Sugarbox, to launch a first-of-its-kind in-flight experience hub.

‘AirFlix’, an innovative solution for digital access in the skies, is available across the airline’s fleet.

Offering a value proposition unique to Indian skies, it provides over 6,000 hours of high-resolution content, enabling access to over 1,000 international and Indian movies, short movies and more than 1,500 web series episodes, enabling guests to stream buffer-free content from OTT Apps.

‘AirFlix’ is powered by the patented Cloud Fragment technology developed by Sugarbox, to provide fliers with digital access mimicking the internet experience, even without in-flight connectivity.

It is integrated and operates in sync with AirAsia India’s in-flight ancillary platform, enabling customers to browse the menu and place orders using their personal devices.

With a speed of up to 1Gbps and storage capacity of 8TB, ‘AirFlix’ offers a host of customised options, including games, ed-tech content, news articles, music, e-commerce, and much more.

Talking about the launch, Siddhartha Butalia, Chief Marketing Officer, AirAsia India, said: “We’re excited to introduce the ‘AirFlix’ experience hub for fliers and to partner with Sugarbox on their pioneering technology platform, offering a wider and more diverse range of captivating content and a literally elevated user experience.

“We’re looking forward to leveraging the potential of this platform, introducing innovative features and technological integrations even beyond in-flight dining, entertainment, and shopping, and enabling personalised experiences that provide a distinct, differentiated flying experience in a hyper-competitive market.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Rohit Paranjpe, Co-founder & CEO, Sugarbox, expressed: “We are delighted to partner with AirAsia India on their journey to revolutionise the flying experience with ‘AirFlix’. This is a first of its kind initiative globally, where we are bringing the power of the Cloud to aircraft, using Sugarbox’s patented Cloud Fragment technology.

“It enables a’AirFlix’ to offer many firsts in the industry — access to OTT Apps, E-commerce, News, Podcasts and In-flight F&B ordering. This is just the beginning of unlocking limitless opportunities for consumers through contextual, hyperlocal experiences. I’m very excited with what’s to come for ‘AirFlix’ and eager for fliers to start experiencing it.”