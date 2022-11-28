Business
Amazon takes a big decision regarding its delivery services
New Delhi: E-commerce site Amazon has announced to shut down its food delivery services. In this regard, Amazon has informed its restaurant partners that it will stop its food delivery service from December 29.
Amazon started its food delivery business in May 2020 when the Corona epidemic was at its peak. In the case of food delivery, a lot of competition is being seen among many companies and it is known that the company did not get the results as expected.