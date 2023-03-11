B’luru-Lucknow AIX Connect plane returns to airport after technical issue

New DelhiL A Lucknow-bound AIX Connect plane from Bengaluru returned to the airport soon after taking off on Saturday following a technical issue.

“AIX Connect confirms that i5-2472, scheduled to operate from Bengaluru to Lucknow, encountered a minor technical issue and elected to return to Bengaluru,” an airline spokesperson said.

“Alternative arrangements have been made for the impacted guests and we are taking steps to minimise impact on other scheduled operations.”

According to information, the flight took off at 6.45 a.m. and was supposed to land in Lucknow by 9 a.m.

As per government information, a total of 1,090 incidents of technical snags were reported in aircraft from across the country in 2021-22.

Technical snags may occur dur to improper functioning or malfunctions of systems or equipment or components fitted on the aircraft.

Some of the technical snags may require the flight crew to take actions such as air turn back, aborted take-off, or go around keeping safety of operation in view and are usually taken to avert serious incidents or accidents.

Operators take action to rectify the technical snags based on the guidance provided by the manufacturer before further operating the aircraft.