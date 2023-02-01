Budget Relief: No tax for income up to Rs 7L in new tax regime

New Delhi: The income in personal income tax is expected to raise disposable incomes and transition the taxpayers to the new tax regime.

Suman Chowdhury, Executive Director & Chief Analytical Officer, Acuite Ratings & Research said, “The rationalization of the personal income tax structure is expected to lead to two things (i) raise disposable incomes for the middle class and particularly younger taxpayers (ii) transition the taxpayers to the new tax regime with minimal exemptions and lower and simpler tax slabs. This is expected to give a moderate boost to domestic consumption.”

S. Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said the Budget has put more money in the hands of the people through relief from Income Tax which to our mind is a very positive step.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced new tax slabs for 2023-24, under which no tax would be payable for income up to Rs 7 lakh per annum under the new income tax regime.

“Currently, those with an income of up to Rs 5 lakhs don’t pay any income tax. I proposed to increase the tax rebate limit to Rs 7 lakhs in the new tax regime,” Sitharaman said while announcing the new tax slabs in her speech while presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24.

A tax of 5 per cent would be levied on total income between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh, 10 per cent tax would be imposed on income between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh, it would be 15 per cent on income between the range of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.

On the income range of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, 20 per cent tax would be levied, while tax would be 30 per cent on income slab of Rs 15 lakh and above, the finance minister informed.