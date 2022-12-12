Business

CBDT issues circular on TDS on salaries for current fiscal

The circular said that the tax should be deducted at the average rate calculated, based on the rates in force for the current financial year, on the estimated salary income of the recipient for that year.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 12 December 2022 - 10:14
0 177 1 minute read
CBDT issues circular on TDS on salaries for current fiscal
CBDT issues circular on TDS on salaries for current fiscal

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a circular related to TDS deduction from salaries has said that any person responsible for paying salary must deduct income tax while paying the amount.

The circular said that the tax should be deducted at the average rate calculated, based on the rates in force for the current financial year, on the estimated salary income of the recipient for that year.

The circular was issued last week by CBDT.

The circular basically explains the obligation of employers with regard to the deduction of tax at source from salaries under section 192 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 for Financial Year 2022-23.

Related Articles

As per Section 192, the person responsible for paying salary income must provide the recipient with a statement giving correct and complete particulars of perquisites or profits in lieu of salary provided to him and the value thereof.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 12 December 2022 - 10:14
0 177 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button