Commercial LPG cylinder prices drop, ATF’s up

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies reduced prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 115.5 per unit in New Delhi on Tuesday.

According to a price notification of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,744.00 in Delhi as against earlier price of Rs 1,859.50; in Kolkata Rs 1,846 instead of Rs 1,959; in Mumbai Rs 1,696 instead of Rs 1,811.50 and Rs 1,893 in Chennai as against earlier price of Rs 2,009.50.

The prices will come into effect from today.

The last revision of the prices of commercial LPG was done on October 1, 2022, when the prices were slashed by Rs 25.5 per 19-kg cylinder.

However, the IOC announced an increase in the prices of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) or jet fuel.

The jet fuel prices of domestic airlines have been revised as Rs 1,20,362.64 per kilo in Delhi, Rs 1,27,023.83 in Kolkata, Rs 1,19,266.36 in Mumbai and Rs 1,24,998.48 in Chennai.

The ATF prices were slashed by 4.5 per cent on October 1.