Dec 2022 GST collections stand at Rs 1,49,507 crore: Govt

New Delhi: The GST collections for December 2022 stood at Rs 1,49,507 crore — 2.5 per cent more than Rs 1,45,867 crore collected in November 2022, according to figures released by the Finance Ministry on Sunday.

However, on year-on-year basis, GST revenue collected for December 2022 was 15 per cent higher than collections of December 2021, which was Rs 1,29,780 crore.

Monthly GST revenues more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore for 10 straight months in a row, the figures mentioned.

The gross GST revenue collected during December 2022 is Rs 1,49,507 crore, of which CGST is Rs 26,711 crore, SGST is Rs 33,357 crore, IGST is Rs 78,434 crore (including Rs 40,263 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 11,005 crore (including Rs 850 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled Rs 36,669 crore to CGST and Rs 31,094 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

The total revenue of the Centre and the states after regular settlements in December 2022 is Rs 63,380 crore for CGST and Rs 64,451 crore for the SGST.