FM to embark on US visit on Tuesday, to meet US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, World Bank chief

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be visiting the US on an official visit beginning October 11, to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, and also the meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG).

In a high-level meeting, the Finance Minister will meet the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and David Malpass, President, World Bank separately to discuss issues of mutual interest.

Sitharaman will also take part in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Bhutan, New Zealand, Egypt, Germany, Mauritius, UAE, Iran and Netherlands, an official statement said.

She will also hold one-on-one meetings with leaders and heads of OECD, European Commission and UNDP.

The Finance Minister will deliver a talk on “India’s Economic Prospects and Role in the World Economy” at the Brookings Institution, a non-profit public policy organisation based in Washington, DC.

Sitharaman will also deliberate on the multiplier effects created in India through the interlinkages of ‘Technology, Finance and Governance’ at the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), John Hopkins University during the visit.

During the later part of the visit, she will attend roundtable meetings with USIBC and USISPF on themes to aStrengthen Investment and Innovation in India-US Corridor’ and “Investing in India’s Digital Revolution”.

These meetings are aimed at showcasing India’s attractiveness as an investment destination and will have the participation of leading business leaders and investors, official sources.