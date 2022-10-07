Gehlot inaugurates Invest Rajasthan Summit, Gautam Adani attends too

Jaipur: The much awaited Rajasthan Summit was inaugurated on Friday by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the presence of veteran industrialists, including Gautam Adani.

The state government is hosting the two-day ‘Invest Rajasthan Summit’ at the JECC Campus in Jaipur. State Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat also be present on the occasion.

The state government has set a new benchmark by attracting investments of over Rs 10.44 lakh crore with the theme “Committed. Delivered”.

The two-day summit is being attended by dignitaries of some of the most prestigious corporate groups around the globe. The summit will witness invigorating conclaves and panel discussions on key sectors with interesting viewpoints being shared by some of the biggest industry experts and leaders.

“The main motive of these conclaves is to bring together diverse groups of notable business entrepreneurs, investors, thought leaders, and policy and opinion makers to discuss preparations for their respective sectors,” said the government press note.

More than 4,000 guests from across the globe are attending this summit. A few names of such noted dignitaries include Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, The Tata Power Company Limited; Dr Anish Shah, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd; B. Santhanam, Chairman, Saint Gobain India; Ajay S. Shriram, Chairman & Senior Managing Director, DCM Shriram Limited; C.K. Birla, Chairman, National Engineering Industries Ltd; Sanjiv Bajaj, President CII & Chairman & MD, Bajaj Finserv Ltd; Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group; L.N. Mittal, Chairman & Managing Director, ArcelorMittal; and Gautam Adani, Founder & Chairman, Adani Group.

All the dignitaries will have interactions at the Investor Rajasthan Summit. Some of the key sectors planned for conclaves are Agri and Agro-processing, Tourism, startup, MSMEs, NRR, and future-ready sectors.

“The leading investors in the world have recognised the enormous potential of Rajasthan for development and innovation in the sectors. The massive investment projects we have obtained will fuel our economic growth, resulting in the creation of lakhs of jobs. And, this is just the beginning. There will be new collaborations for the state’s exponential growth and industrialisation,” said the release.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will also announce the names of the recipients of the Rajasthan Ratna Awards on the first day of the summit.