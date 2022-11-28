German electronic manufacturing firm Hama enters India market

New Delhi: German electronic accessories manufacturer Hama on Monday announced its foray into the Indian market by forging partnerships with key distributors, retailers and ecommerce giants in the country.

Hama, manufacturer in various categories like gaming, computers, mobility, photo, video, audio, and multimedia, has signed pacts with Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd., Creative Newtech Ltd and Limonics Distribution for pan-India distribution.

It has also partnered with e-tailers like Amazon and retailers such as Croma and Apple Premium Resellers like Maple to reach out to millions of users in the country.

“Soon, we will be celebrating 100 years in the electronics accessories business, and there is no better way to bring in our celebrations than by launching in India,” said Priyam G Agrawal, Country Head, Hama.

The company, which has a turnover of more than 550 million euros, entered India earlier this year and plans to launch over 300 products with the promise of premium German quality at an affordable price.

With over 18,000 products, Hama offers a diverse range in over 70 countries.

The accessories include gaming mice and headphones, multiport hubs, multi-device wireless mice, mobile accessories including Apple-certified accessories for iPhones and iPads, HDMI cables, binoculars, camera trolley bags, and tripods.

“Hama is dedicated to serving the Indian consumer with the same determination, diligence, and service that it has been providing to the German and European markets for more than 99 years now,” said Agrawal.