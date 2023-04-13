Govt directs PSU banks to ensure issuance of Kisan Credit Cards for fisheries, animal husbandry sectors

New Delhi: The government on Thursday directed public sector banks to ensure issuance of kisan credit cards for animal husbandry and fisheries sectors.

They have also been asked to scale up the account aggregator ecosystem by the finance ministry, which reviewed the performance of public sector banks on Thursday, vis-a-vis their progress in implementation of various social security schemes of the Centre.

Banking Secretary Vivek Joshi, who undertook the day-long meeting with heads of public sector banks, also reviewed issues related to the debt recovery tribunal and the digital document execution framework,official sources said.

Senior officials from central government ministries of fisheries, animal husbandry, agriculture as well as housing and urban affairs were also present at the meeting.

Banks were asked to achieve the targets of various social security schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, MUDRA scheme and Atal Pension scheme among others.