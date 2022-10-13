Business

India maintained post-pandemic growth momentum, says Sitharaman

She spoke on the global economy, focussing on India's economic development and policy responses, the Finance Ministry tweeted.

Sana Sultana
Last Updated: 13 October 2022 - 10:36
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India has maintained accelerated growth momentum, after the contraction in 2020, by balancing the immediate needs of the economy with long-term structural reforms.

She said this on Wednesday while speaking in the first session of the 4th G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Washington DC on the sidelines of the ongoing IMF-WB annual meetings 2022.

She spoke on the global economy, focussing on India’s economic development and policy responses, the Finance Ministry tweeted.

Sitharaman called for enhanced policy cooperation and sharing of experiences to deal with downside risks and their spillovers.

The Finance Minister is expected to make her interventions in several sessions during the two-day meeting, official sources said.

IANS
