Indian markets scale new heights

The Sensex opened at 63,357.99 points reached a high of 63,583.07 points and a low of 63,357.99 points.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 1 December 2022 - 09:49
Chennai: Indian stock markets on Thursday continued to hit new heights with the Sensex of BSE touching a high of 63,583.07 points and Nifty of NSE 18,874.30 points.

On Wednesday, the Sensex had closed at 63,099.65 points.

At the NSE, the Nifty opened at 18,871.95, touched a high of 18,874.30 points and a low of 18,842.05 points. It had closed at 18,758.35 points on Wednesday.

