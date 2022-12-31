Business

Indians’ overseas financial assets fell $43.9 bn in July-Sep: RBI report

At the same time, an increase was seen in trade credit, currency and deposits as well as overseas direct investment, the report said.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 31 December 2022 - 13:56
0 175 1 minute read
Indians' overseas financial assets fell $43.9 bn in July-Sep: RBI report
Indians' overseas financial assets fell $43.9 bn in July-Sep: RBI report

New Delhi: Indian residents’ overseas financial assets saw a fall by $43.9 billion during July-September 2022 period, owing mainly due to reduction in reserves assets, according to RBI’s report on India’s international investment position (IIP) for September 2022, released on Friday.

The reduction in non-residents’ financial assets in India though was relatively lesser at $9.6 billion.

At the same time, an increase was seen in trade credit, currency and deposits as well as overseas direct investment, the report said.

According to the report, net claims of non-residents on India rose by $34.3 billion during the second quarter of 2022-23 and stood at $389.6 billion in September 2022.

Related Articles

The fall in India’s foreign liabilities during the second quarter of the current fiscal was mainly due to direct investment (net) outflows.

In addition to this, the report noted that variations in the exchange rate of rupee in comparison to other currencies also impacted the change in liabilities, when valued in dollar terms.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 31 December 2022 - 13:56
0 175 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button