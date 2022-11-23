Business

IndiGo inaugurates 2nd MRO facility at B’luru airport

The 13,000 sq.metre hangar is built on five acres of land and is the second largest maintenance facility at the airport.

New Delhi: IndiGo inaugurated its second maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport.

IndiGo has signed a 20-year pact with the Bengaluru International Airport Ltd. for the facility which was inaugurated by the airline’s engineering head, S.C. Gupta.

The facility can accommodate up to 2 narrow body aircraft at the same time and it will also have support infrastructure, including an engine Quick Engine Change (QEC) shop warehouse and engineering offices for all repair and maintenance work.

IndiGo is amongst the low-cost carriers in the world.

With its fleet of over 275 aircraft, the airline is operating over 1,600 daily flights and connecting 75 domestic destinations and 26 international destinations.

