IndiGo introduces 8 new flights to bolster domestic connectivity

New Delhi: In its bid to enhance domestic connectivity, IndiGo has announced the launch of eight new exclusive flights on the Bhopal-Udaipur, Ahmedabad-Jammu, Ranchi Bhubaneswar, and Indore-Chandigarh routes in its winter schedule for 2022.

Out of these new connections, Bhopal-Udaipur flight will be a regional connectivity scheme (RCS) route and will increase accessibility between the states.

These destinations are known for their breath-taking scenic tourist locations and serve as manufacturing centres of various industrial goods. Ranchi provides easy access to numerous waterfalls located in the close vicinity of the city. Ahmedabad is situated on the banks of Sabarmati river and is known for its world-famous cotton textiles, a wide variety of mouth-watering snacks and diamond cutting. Jammu is famous for its temples and beautiful palaces, forts, forests and powerful ziarats.

Similarly, Bhopal is known as the City of Lakes due to its various natural and artificial lakes and has major industries engaged in producing cotton textile, jute, and electrical products. Bhubaneswar is known for its temples; the city is a major centre of attraction for tourists from far and wide. Udaipur is known for its rich historical wealth in terms of forts, palaces, and lakes. Chandigarh has been known as the beautiful city with an ode to its cleanliness that compliments the tourist destinations.

Indore boasts of rich history and rapid industrialisation with the prominence of a thriving cotton handloom industry, magnificent palaces and temples, street food and night markets. Enhanced accessibility in these cities will help in magnifying the socio-economic and cultural growth of the country.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said: “We are pleased to enhance connectivity and accessibility by introducing exclusive flights on new domestic routes between seven states. We will start direct flights between Bhopal and Udaipur under the UDAN scheme. Enhanced connectivity between the political and commercial capitals of these states will help bolster economic growth through increased trade opportunities and tourist footprint. We will strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across our wide network.”

These flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions.