Infosys shows exit doors to freshers in B’luru

Bengaluru: After corporate giant Wipro showed the exit door to hundreds of freshers who failed to pass the tests, it is the turn of Infosys to sack the probationers for failing to prove their credentials in the internal assessments.

Infosys is allegedly letting go of hundreds of employees, who are at the fag end of their training and failed the internal assessment tests. The new recruits will have to undergo comprehensive training before they are added into various teams for full-fledged work.

Senior employees in the IT Company stated on condition of anonymity that though there is economic slowdown and recession, the companies are focusing more on quality and productivity. Therefore, average talent is not preferred under the circumstances.

“The corona pandemic in the last two years has affected the education, quality of students and their skillsets. There is a clear lack regarding teaching and the honing of skills. Many graduates, who passed out in the last two years, are not in a position to prove themselves and there is extreme pressure on the trainees,” they explain.

Sources explained that the freshers are provided with two chances to clear their assessment. If they fail, they will not be onboarded. However, the freshers who have been sacked from Infosys maintained that members of the teams which did not get projects are being asked to go and those with projects are not touched.

Tech industry insiders are of the opinion that the phase is going to last for a while and pressure on industry will be there till 2024. The freshers won’t enjoy the halcyon days, when the job market was hot during the pandemic.

“It is evident that the global economic crisis is real as we can see big companies such as Google and Amazon laying off people. It is going to last for a while. So, I believe that the crisis will remain in the entire 2023 and even probably the first quarter of 2024. It will eventually subside and we all will come back to normalcy. However, it is going to take some time,” stated Sumanth Prabhu, Co-Founder and CEO, Ulipsu.

“My suggestion for people looking for jobs or the ones who are employed is that getting a job now is precious or they should hold onto the job that they currently have. It’s a good thing that the employees are getting retained and valued. If they are valued, they should work hard to ensure that the value is reciprocated,” he said.

“Also, it is the right time for businesses to cut down costs and be frugal. The global economic crisis is something that teaches all companies that we should not hire unnecessarily and should not commit to costs that are unnecessary or irrelevant. Companies have to lay off during these kinds of crises. So, it is better to hire wisely than to hire illogically and fire people,” Sumanth Prabhu explained.

IT giant Wipro has laid off more than 400 fresher employees for poor performance in internal assessment tests in January. The company had issued termination letters to all the employees and stated that despite the adequate training, the candidates have failed to perform.

The termination letter maintained that the employees are liable to pay Rs 75,000 of training cost which company has spent on them. But, the amount is being waived off.

Commenting on the development, Wipro had clarified that, Wipro takes pride in holding itself to the highest standards. As per the standards the aim is set of all. From every entry level employee it is expected to have a certain level of proficiency in their designated area of work. The evaluation process includes to align employees with the requirements of clients and the business objectives of the organisation.