Business

Lemon prices soar to Rs 200 per kg

Vegetable vendors say that the price increases at the onset of summer due to the increase in demand and decrease in supply.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 16 March 2023 - 14:47
0 174 Less than a minute
Lemon prices soar to Rs 200 per kg
Lemon prices soar to Rs 200 per kg

Noida: With the onset of summer, the price of lemon has hiked to Rs 200 per kg. The wholesale rate of lemons has been reported as Rs 150-160 per kg.

Vegetable vendors say that the price increases at the onset of summer due to the increase in demand and decrease in supply.

Mayan Rathore, a vegetable seller in Sector-12 of Noida, said that lemons dry up on trees due to the lack of proper irrigation and gradual increase in heat, which finally lead to reduction in their yield.

A hike in the prices of other vegetables is also expected.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 16 March 2023 - 14:47
0 174 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button