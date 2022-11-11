Business

Markets opened on a positive note

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 61,311.02 points and touched a high of 61,574.40. The Sensex touched a low of 61,311.02 points.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 11 November 2022 - 10:06
0 191 Less than a minute
Markets opened on a positive note
Markets opened on a positive note

Mumbai: Indian stock markets opened on a high note on Friday morning.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 61,311.02 points and touched a high of 61,574.40. The Sensex touched a low of 61,311.02 points.

The Sensex had previously closed at 60,613.70 points.

The Sensex is trading at 61,591.10.64 points up by 977.4 points or 1.61 per cent.

Related Articles

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange opened at 18,272.35 points after closing at 18,028.20 points.

The Nifty is trading at 18,287.75 points in the morning.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 11 November 2022 - 10:06
0 191 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button