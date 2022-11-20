Business

Mother Dairy hikes full-cream milk price by Re 1, token milk by Rs 2 a litre

The new rates would come into effect from Monday (November 21). This is the fourth price hike this year effected by Mother Dairy.

Posted by: Mohammed Amjad
Last Updated: 20 November 2022 - 18:15
New Delhi: Mother Dairy has hiked prices of full-cream milk by Rs 1 per litre and token milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR.

After the latest hike, full-cream milk will cost Rs 64 per litre, while token milk will cost Rs 50 per litre, a company spokesperson said. The company though has not revised the price of full-cream milk is sold in 500 ml packs.

Mother Dairy has attributed the hike in prices to rising input costs, including the cost of procuring raw material from dairy farmers for producing milk.

