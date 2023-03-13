OPPO brings flagship foldable Find N2 Flip to India, starts Rs 89,999

New Delhi: Leading global smart devices brand OPPO on Monday announced the availability of its flagship Find N2 Flip in India at Rs 89,999.

It will be available at OPPO Stores, Flipkart, and key retail outlets from March 17, 12 a.m. onwards.

Customers can get it for as low as Rs 79,999 through cashbacks and incentives, said the company.

“This sleek device boasts a large vertical cover screen, an invisible crease, powerful cameras, and the best-in-class battery life, making it the perfect choice for anyone who values style, functionality, and durability,” said Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India.

“We are confident that this flip smartphone will revolutionise the foldable smartphone category, not only in India but around the world,” he added.

OPPO Find N2 Flip with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available in two colours — Astral Black and Moonlit Purple.

The Find N2 Flip sports the largest cover screen, highest capacity battery, and fastest charging of any flip phone thanks to its smaller, new-generation Flexion Hinge

OPPO Find N2 Flip is certified by TUV Rheinland to withstand 4,00,000-folds and unfolds, the equivalent of opening and closing the phone 100 times daily for 10+ years, said the company.

The smartphone has also been tested for over 1,00,000-fold and unfold cycles under extreme conditions ranging from -20 degrees celsius to 50 degrees celsius, with 95 per cent humidity.

The tightly engineered hinge on the device lets OPPO fit a large 3.26-inch cover screen that accounts for 48.5 per cent of the top half of the phone with a 17:9 vertical layout.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip flaunts polished aluminium sides and a matte glass back that gently curves around the edges to make it comfortable to hold and use.

It weighs just 191 grams and is 7.45mm slim when flipped open.

In addition, the smartphone’s large 6.8-inch E6 AMOLED display is perfectly adjusted to let you enjoy multimedia and games.

Its cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio and 1600 nits of brightness ensure immersive movie watching, while its 120Hz refresh rate makes for a smooth user experience.

The device boasts a flagship-level camera system that combines hi-res camera sensors with OPPO’s in-house MariSilicon X NPU for low-light 4K videography.

The 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor on the OPPO Find N2 Flip comes with all-pixel omnidirectional intelligent focusing so nearby subjects look sharp while backgrounds look soft and photos look textured, dynamic, and detailed.

The handset also packs an 8MP ultra-wide Sony IMX355 rear snapper with an expansive field of view that is perfect for photos and videos. For selfies, it packs the 32MP Sony IMX709 front shooter, according to the company.

In addition, the FlexForm feature, enabled by the New Flexion Hinge, turns the device into a tripod-steady, hands-free camera that allows for an even better video-calling experience on WhatsApp.

The IMX709’s RGBW pixel array boasts superior noise suppression; its autofocus ensures crisp details, while a wide field-of-view gets everyone in the frame in a group selfie.

The handset runs the 5G-enabled MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor and 44W aSUPERVOOCTM’ flash charging that juices the device to 50 per cent in just 23 minutes.

Also, for all-day use, OPPO fits a high-capacity 4300mAh battery, the largest in a flip smartphone, thanks to its well-designed, but durable Flexion hinge.

The device also packs stereo speakers, with Real Original Sound Technology, for an immersive surround-sound experience.

OPPO Find N2 Flip offers ColorOS 13 operating system that runs on Android 13 and offers a variety of design-led changes to boost productivity.

“Customers can enjoy a cashback of up to Rs 5,000 and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months on HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services, One Card and Amex,” said the company.

“Loyal OPPO customers can avail an Exchange + Loyalty Bonus of up to Rs 5,000. Customers owning smartphones other than OPPO can avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 2,000,” it added.