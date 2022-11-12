PM to dedicate fertilizer plant in Telangana today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate on Saturday the fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in Telangana that will ensure availability of 12.7 LMT indigenous neem coated Urea per annum.

The foundation stone for the Ramagundam Project was also laid by Prime Minister on August 7, 2016.

The driving force behind the revival of the Fertilizer Plant is the vision of the Prime Minister to achieve self-sufficiency in production of urea, the PMO said.

The project has been set up under the aegis of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) which is a Joint Venture Company of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Engineers India Ltd (EIL) and Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited (FCIL).

Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited was entrusted with the responsibility of setting up the New Ammonia-Urea Plant with investment of more than Rs 6300 crores.

Gas to RFCL Plant will be supplied through Jagdishpur- Phulpur- Haldia Pipeline.

The Plant would ensure adequate and timely supply of urea fertilizer to the farmers in the state of Telangana as well as in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra.

The Plant would not only improve the availability of fertilizer but will also boost overall economic development in the region including development of infrastructures like roads, railways, ancillary industry etc, the PMO added.

Apart from this, the region will benefit from development of MSME vendors for supply of various goods for the factory.

RFCL’s ‘Bharat Urea’ will provide a tremendous boost to the economy by not only reducing imports but also by giving an impetus to the local farmers through timely supply of fertilizers and extension services, the PMO said.

The government has made efforts for the revival of fertiliser plants lying closed for many years and focussed on increasing indigenous fertiliser production in the country.

Modi dedicated the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant in December 2021 that was lying shut for more than 30 years, it was revived and built at a cost of around Rs 8600 crore.

Last month in October, Barauni Plant of Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) had also commenced urea production.

Government had mandated HURL to revive the Barauni plant with an estimated investment of more than Rs 8,300 crores with urea production capacity of 12.7 LMTPA.

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for the revival of the Sindri Fertilizer project of HURL on May 25, 2018. It is also expected to be commissioned shortly.

The Talcher fertiliser project has also been revived. This plant is based on coal gasification technology and is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

After operationalization of all these urea plants at Ramagundam, Gorakhpur, Sindri, Barauni and Talcher, they will add to 63.5 LMT per annum of urea leading to reduction in the import of urea.

They will help significantly in moving closer to the goal of achieving Aatmanirbharta in Urea production, officials said.

The implementation of New Urea Policy -2015 has led to additional production from the existing gas based urea units due to which the actual production of urea has increased significantly.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also dedicate Bhadrachalam Road- Sattupalli rail line to the nation, which has been built at a cost of around Rs 1000 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone of various road projects worth over Rs 2200 crores, namely Medak-Siddipet-Elkathurthy section of NH-765DG; Bodhan-Basar-Bhainsa section of NH-161BB; Sironcha to Mahadevpur Section of NH-353C.