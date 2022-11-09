PM to inaugurate new Terminal 2 of Kempegowda Int’l Airport in B’luru

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru on November 11.

The new swanky terminal at Bengaluru International airport has been built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore.

With the inauguration of T2, the passenger handling capacity as well as counters for check-in and immigration will double, helping the people immensely. It will be able to handle around 5-6 crore passengers annually from the current 2.5 crore.

Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a “walk in the garden”. Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sq mts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens and these gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology.

Officials said that the new ‘Terminal in a Garden’ is set to boost BLR Airport’s passenger capacity by an additional 25 million annually, which is only the Phase I of the expansion project. An additional 20 million passengers per annum can travel when phase II is completed.

All arrivals have been planned on the ground floor while departures will happen on the first floor. A lagoon with a big outdoor garden around it, a multi-modal transport hub, including Namma Metro, solar panels on the roof, artificial waterfalls, elevated walkways and green seating areas are among its special features.

Officials said that this Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design.