Qualcomm Snapdragon satellite tech arriving in most smartphones

San Francisco: Chip-maker Qualcomm has announced that its Snapdragon satellite technology is coming to most Android smartphones.

The company said that the “Snapdragon Satellite” will be used in the upcoming smartphones from Honor, Motorola, Nothing, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi, reports 9To5Google.

However, it is still unclear on which devices the new tech will be supported.

Snapdragon Satellite is a satellite-based two-way capable messaging solution for premium smartphones, which was introduced by Qualcomm at Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023 last month.

According to the company, the satellite tech offers global coverage from pole to pole and can support two-way messaging for emergency use, SMS texting, and other messaging applications — for a variety of purposes such as emergencies or recreation in remote, rural and offshore locations.

Earlier, the company also said that beyond smartphones, Snapdragon Satellite will expand to other devices, including laptops, tablets, vehicles and Internet of Things (IoT).