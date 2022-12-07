Business

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps

The repo rate, also called the policy rate, is the interest at which RBI lends money to the commercial banks.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 7 December 2022 - 10:57
Chennai: The Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday increased the repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) to 6.25 per cent to contain inflation.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, heading the MPC, announced the rate hike.

